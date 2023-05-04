The first week of July was Millbrook Hunt's first day of roading hounds. This is Millbrook Hunt's 116th season, which is just amazing.
The off season is puppy season. Susan Walker's Longreen Foxhounds have a very cozy whelping box at Susan's house outside of Memphis, Tennessee.
It’s a question that most of us in the hunt field have to face – Are my riding days over? This is a question that has been forefront of my mind for the past three years. As I have gotten closer to another surgery to add yet another set of metal bars under my skin, I have been trying to come to grips with the idea of never riding again. And that conclusion has felt like an amputation.