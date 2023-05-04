FHL Logo with elvis the hound

New Website Platform

February 3, 2024 About Blog
Thank you for your continued support of Foxhunting Life. As of today (Feb. 3, 2024) we have updated our website to a new platform. As part of this update, we are consolidating our membership options to make things simpler and provide more value to all.

Subscription Changes:
man galloping on horse with young rider galloping on horse behind

2023 Christmas Keswick Hunt Club Junior Day Hunt

December 24, 2023 Gretchen Pelham's Blog
So many things to say about this cracking rider, Shep Turner. He had the honor to hunt in the back pocket of Keswick’s professional huntsman, Paul Wilson. And boy did he keep up! Check out this video by Keswick member, Britta Cruz. Turn up the volume to hear the thunder of hooves!
huntsman looking over shoulder on white horse with hounds approaching large river

De La Brooke Foxhounds at the Potomac River

December 1, 2023 Picture of the Week
Karenan Smart took a fun photo of the De La Brooke Foxhounds visiting the Potomac River at a recent meet this November.
hounds in pond with stone wall in backgrounds and huntsman and whipper in on horseback watching

Norfolk Hunt’s 2023 Opening Meet by RuthWorks Photography

October 5, 2023 Picture of the Week
What a gorgeous place in Sherborn, Massachusetts for the location of the Norfolk Hunt’s 2023 Opening Meet. Ruth Baltopoulos was the photographer who was there for the colors and living history on parade at the Charlescote Farm Meet.
white horse braided mane in foreground foxhunters in background

Belonging

September 20, 2023 Gretchen Pelham's Blog
Photo by Gretchen Pelham
Thank you all for your patience this summer while I recovered from surgery. My main motivation for surgery was to get back in the hunt field again, either in the saddle or as a road whip. As I was unable to sit down for almost a year, neither of those options was open to me to continue in the hunt field.
116th Year Millbrook Hunt Roading Erin McKenney Huntsman Alex Price First WhipperIn July 1 Photo by Bill Richards

Roading for the 116th Season

July 14, 2023 Picture of the Week

 

116th Year Millbrook Hunt Roading Erin McKenney Huntsman Alex Price First WhipperIn July 1 Photo by Bill RichardsMillbrook Hunt's 116th First Roading of the new season. Erin McKenney, Huntsman, and  Alex Price, First Whipper-In. Photo by Bill Richards.

The first week of July was Millbrook Hunt's first day of roading hounds.  This is Millbrook Hunt's 116th season, which is just amazing.

Longreen Foxhounds kennels 2

Puppy Season with Longreen Foxhounds

June 18, 2023 Picture of the Week

 The off season is puppy season.  Susan Walker's Longreen Foxhounds have a very cozy whelping box at Susan's house outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

Longreen Foxhounds kennels 2Longreen Foxhounds Furnace with her new puppies. Photo by Susan Walker.

Me and Norm Photo by Allison Howell

A Sea of Uncertainty

June 18, 2023 Gretchen Pelham's Blog

Me and Norm Photo by Allison HowellNorman Fine and myself at the Virgina Hound Show. Photo by Allison Howell.

It’s a question that most of us in the hunt field have to face – Are my riding days over? This is a question that has been forefront of my mind for the past three years. As I have gotten closer to another surgery to add yet another set of metal bars under my skin, I have been trying to come to grips with the idea of never riding again. And that conclusion has felt like an amputation.

De La Brookes Foxhounds Dude at Maryland Performance Trial held in January 2023 Photo by Andrew Muro

Over the Cane

April 3, 2023 Picture of the Week
De La Brooke Foxhounds Dude at Maryland Performance Trial held in March 2023. Photo by Andrew Muro. Such a lovely example of a Penn-Marydel in De La Brooke Foxhounds’ Dude.  Not only is he a handsome fellow, but he would make a very nice show jumper with those tight knees!   Originally published on April 3, 2023  
